China slams US offer of safe havens for Hong Kong residents

BEIJING (AP) — China’s Foreign Ministry has attacked a U.S. offer of temporary refuge for people from Hong Kong as a vain attempt to stigmatize the semi-autonomous southern city and China’s central government. The statement from the ministry’s office in Hong Kong came hours after President Joe Biden made the offer in response to Beijing’s increasing moves to tighten its control and crush the pro-democracy opposition. Biden signed a memorandum allowing people from Hong Kong currently residing in the United States to live and work in the country for 18 months. It’s in direct response to Hong Kong’s sweeping new national security law and other measures that undercut the rights promised when the former British colony was handed back to China in 1997.