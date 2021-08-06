Bloomer football looking to build off of 2020 experiments

BLOOMER (WQOW)- Football is fast approaching, and the Bloomer Blackhawks take the field just two weeks from Friday.

Bloomer finished 4th in the Heart O' North Conference last season with a 3-3 record, even after scrambling to put a team together. Team numbers were low, and they were forced to experiment.

The story for many teams this year is that young players are separating themselves as they gain experience, the same goes for the Blackhawks.

"The nice thing about last year, if there was, is that we had a lot of young kids play because of injuries or COVID," said John Post, Bloomer head coach. "I think that's going to help us a little bit, we have a lot of young kids now that are juniors that can contribute."

One player that is bound to contribute is Senior Quarterback Jack Strand. Post says Strand is one of the best QB's that's been on the team is his coaching career. Strand says he just tries to be a strong leader.

"Just being confident in myself and my teammates," Strand said. "Need to be a good leader out there, talk a lot, making sure everyone knows what they're doing, helping guys when they aren't sure what's going on and I go in there and make sure that everything is ok."

Bloomer opens the season at home against Somerset on August 20th.