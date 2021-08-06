At river where Tigrayan bodies floated, fears of ‘many more’

WAD EL HILU, Sudan (AP) — From time to time, a body floating down the river separating Ethiopia’s troubled Tigray region from Sudan was a silent reminder of a war conducted in the shadows. But in recent days, the corpses became a flow, raising fresh fears about atrocities in the least-known area of the nine-month Tigray war. The Sudanese fishermen who spotted them, and the refugees from Tigray who helped pull them to shore, found many corpses’ hands bound. Some of them had been shot. The Associated Press reported the bodies earlier this week and reached the scene on Wednesday, where the AP saw at least six of their graves. Refugees fear many more.