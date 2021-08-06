3 people apply to be Eau Claire County’s next district attorney

MADISON (WQOW) - The governor will have three people to pick from when deciding who will be the next district attorney in Eau Claire.

Whoever that person is will be replacing Gary King who has faced allegations of sexual harassment and reporting to work under the influence.

Public records show King was instructed not to work alone with some county employees following complaints of harassment. Also, during a hearing for a murder case in February, King reportedly declined a breathalyzer test after he appeared to be impaired while in court. And just last week, Judge Sarah Harless postponed a hearing after King allegedly blew a 0.047 into a breathalyzer.

Two former assistant district attorneys have already written letters to Gov. Tony Evers, calling for King to be removed from his position.

On July 9, King announced he would be resigning effective Aug. 14.

Gov. Evers' office says three people applied for the job, but the office will not say who those three people are.

Now, applicants will be interviewed. The governor's office will release the names of applicants once someone is picked.

Whoever gets picked will serve until the next election, which would be November 2024. The interim DA can choose to run as an incumbent in that election.