2nd Princeton Valley Golf Course burglary suspect sentenced

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - Another one of the people caught after trying to steal an ATM from the Princeton Valley Golf Course is going to jail.

On Friday, Judge Sarah Harless gave Nicholas Mason two months in jail and placed him on probation for four years. He was also ordered to pay restitution.

Mason and Tayler Frank, both from St. Paul, were caught after a manhunt in June that started when the golf course owners thwarted the burglary.

Frank was sentenced in July to a year in jail.

A third person is still on the run.