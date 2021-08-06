2 charged in plot to harm or kill Myanmar ambassador to UN

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (AP) — Two Myanmar citizens have been arrested on charges alleging that they conspired to oust Myanmar’s ambassador to the United Nations by injuring or killing him. U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss said in a release that Phyo Hein Htut and Ye Hein Zaw plotted to seriously injure or kill Kyaw Moe Tun in an attack that was to take place in Westchester County. Authorities say a Thailand arms dealer who sells weapons to the Burmese military was behind the plot. The Burmese military overthrew Myanmar’s civilian government in February. Tun has staunchly opposed the overthrow. Messages for comment were sent to the men’s attorneys.