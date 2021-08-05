You Ask, We Answer: Can pets contract COVID-19?

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - The coronavirus has impacted humans around the world and here in the Chippewa Valley over the past year. In Thursday's You Ask, We Answer, one viewer wants to know if pets, including dogs and cats, can catch the coronavirus as well.

"The short answer is it's not impossible, but it is very rare. For COVID-19, it's extreme amounts of contact, and usually when there are multiple family members that have come down with the virus, then a pet has gotten COVID-19 as well," said Karen Rabideaux, operations director at the Eau Claire County Humane Association.

According to a 2019-2020 survey conducted by the American Pet Products Association, 67 percent of US households own a pet. Dogs and cats are the two most popular house pets, respectively.

Rabideaux said some potential COVID symptoms dogs may show are sneezing, coughing and a possible fever. Rabideaux added that if you are having any COVID-like symptoms, to try and isolate from your pets, and if you think your pet has come down with COVID-19, it's best to call a veterinarian for recommendations.