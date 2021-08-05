WQOW IT Administrator

WQOW, the ABC affiliate serving the 128th largest market in the country is seeking a highly motivated IT Administrator for its award-winning, state of the art broadcast facility. As a key member of the engineering team, the IT Administrator will provide and perform all information technology support for the station including IT policies and procedures, equipment maintenance for WAN/LAN/VPN, wireless access points, domain controllers, Cisco VOIP phone systems and PC workstations.

Tasks include but are not limited to:

• Active Directory management

• Desktop support for local and remote users

• Design, implement and maintain computer/network security policies

• Work with corporate engineering and 3rd party vendors to configure, install, and maintain switches, routers, servers, NAS and other hardware and software

• Provide capital budgetary support and advice for selection and replacement of equipment

Skills preferences and requirements:

• Degree in IT related field, or equivalent combination of education and work experience required

• Microsoft, Cisco, CompTIA and other industry certifications are a plus

• Experience with Active Directory administration, remote desktop applications, VPN, and Office 365 required

• Experience in broadcast television or a related field preferred

• Experience with Avid, iNews, Imagine automation, Ross Overdrive and Vantage transcoding system a plus

Physical Requirements:

Ability to lift and carry 50 lbs. Occasional climbing, kneeling, and crawling may be required for cable installations. Position requires a driver's license. Occasional travel to sister stations La Crosse, Wausau and Madison, and other company properties is required. Typical hours are Monday-Friday; however, all engineering staff are on call 24/7.



We offer a competitive salary and excellent benefits package. If you are interested in joining our team and coming to work in a vibrant, modern broadcast facility, please send your resume to:

Dennis McSorley, Chief Engineer

WQOW Television

5545 Hwy 93

Eau Claire, WI 54701

dmcsorley@wqow.com

WXOW/WQOW is an EOE-M/F/D/V