Stanley, Cousins activated from Reserve/COVID-19 list

EAGAN, Minn. (WQOW) - Vikings quarterbacks Nate Stanley and Kirk Cousins have been activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced Thursday.

Both were placed on the list on Monday.

Cousins, who missed four practices but attended meetings virtually, told reporters Thursday he has tested negative six times since last being with teammate Kellen Mond six days ago. He said the meeting room was determined to be too small for both men to be in a room together, even if they were significantly apart from each other.

"As I understand it, had we met in a larger room, I would not have missed practice," Cousins said. "I was not aware of the meeting room size being an issue, otherwise I would have spoken up and said we obviously can't meet here."

Head coach Mike Zimmer has repeatedly shared his frustrations of Vikings' players not getting vaccinated. Cousins said he understands the importance of following protocols and staying eligible for practices and games, but reiterated his vaccination status is a private medical matter.