Special Weather Statement issued August 5 at 9:38PM CDT by NWS Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN

At 938 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 5 miles northeast of Chetek to near Hugo.

Movement was southeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Somerset, Lake Elmo, Bayport, Hudson, North Hudson and Roberts.

This includes the following highways…

U.S. Highway 8 in Minnesota near mile marker 1.

U.S. Highway 61 near mile marker 165.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.