Special Weather Statement issued August 5 at 9:02PM CDT by NWS Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN

At 902 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 7 miles west of Cumberland to near North

Branch. Movement was east at 35 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Strong thunderstorms will be near…

Lindstrom around 910 PM CDT.

Cumberland around 915 PM CDT.

Other locations in the path of these storms include Taylors Falls,

St. Croix Falls, Dresser, Centuria, Milltown and Balsam Lake.

This includes the following highways…

Interstate 35 between mile markers 134 and 146.

U.S. Highway 8 in Minnesota between mile markers 4 and 5, and

between mile markers 7 and 22.

U.S. Highway 61 between mile markers 164 and 165.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.