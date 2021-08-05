Special Weather Statement issued August 5 at 8:32PM CDT by NWS Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN

At 832 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Hugo, or 18 miles northeast of St. Paul, moving east at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Somerset.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.