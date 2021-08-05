Special Weather Statement issued August 5 at 8:20PM CDT by NWS Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN

Special Weather Statement issued August 5 at 8:20PM CDT by NWS Twin Cities/Chanhassen MNNew
At 820 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Milltown, or 26 miles southeast of Pine City, moving east at 25 mph.
HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
This strong thunderstorm will be near…
Luck and Milltown around 830 PM CDT.
Frederic and Balsam Lake around 835 PM CDT.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.