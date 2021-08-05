Special Weather Statement issued August 5 at 11:40PM CDT by NWS Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN

At 1139 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near River Falls to near Prescott to near

Cottage Grove. Movement was southeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Ellsworth.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.