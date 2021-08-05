Scattered showers and isolated thunder Thursday

A relatively active weather pattern is setting up for us over the next several days. A chance for a few thunderstorms can't be ruled out any day over the next week.

Thursday temperatures will only reach the mid 70s. Cloud cover and scattered showers will hold temps back, but bring in more humidity. Dew points will climb towards the mid 60s, making it feel humid later Thursday.

The muggy meter will continue to climb close to the excessive range as we stroll into the weekend. This will provide the juice we need for a few showers and storms.

There is a level 1, marginal risk, for isolated severe storms Thursday across far western portions of the valley. Large hail and strong straight line winds will be possible.

A broken line of showers and storms will move through in the early afternoon Thursday with minimal rain likely. A second round of isolated thunderstorms will be possible in the late evening.

Overall, rainfall amounts will vary from a trace to 0.1''. Isolated storms could drop 0.25'' of rain, but not for everyone.

The mid 80s come back Friday. Clouds and rain may hold us back Saturday from reaching the mid 80s. A few more chances for strong storms is back in the forecast Saturday before the 90s return next week.