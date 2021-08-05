Saudi case against Twitter user may have its roots in US

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A Saudi humanitarian aid worker’s anonymous Twitter account used to write satirically about the economy in Saudi Arabia has landed him in prison in the kingdom. But his story may have roots in an elaborate ploy that began in Silicon Valley and sparked a federal case against two Twitter employees accused of spying for the kingdom. The case spanning from San Francisco to Riyadh reveals Saudi Arabia’s continued efforts at suppressing criticism of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and puts a spotlight on the lengths to which the kingdom has gone to target perceived critics.