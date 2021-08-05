Roundup: New businesses set to open in Eau Claire this fall

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Purveyors of gas, food, a bank, and a flagship grocery store are all planning to open their doors here in Eau Claire this fall.

On Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, the newest Eau Claire Kwik Trip on Gateway Dr. will open its doors.

According to Terry Hanley, Kwik Trip's Eau Claire area district leader, the location's generation three design is unlike any other in the city of Eau Claire.

"Well at this Kwik Trip you're going to see a brand new design inside - the floors are going to be white, new pastel colors and just everything is going to be state of the art. We'll have bean-to-cup offered for our customers, where they can make a cup of coffee instantly. It'll grind the beans and make their cup right away, so a lot of exciting things at Kwik Trip," said Hanley.

The construction crew is putting on the final touches, a ribbon cutting ceremony is set for Aug. 17.

On London Rd, construction crews working on Panda Express said the food chain spot is 70% done, and expect it to open by mid-September.

Right next door, only one month into construction and 25% completed, Associated Bank hopes to open its doors in November.

And once you've loaded up on gas, maybe drove through the drive-thru or dined in, dropped by the bank, you can go across the street to the Hy-Vee where they just received shelving late last week.

They're currently wrapping up the interior's décor and working on their bakery department, and plan to open before Halloween.