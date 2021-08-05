Resuming a national tour? Oh, Hall & Oates can go for that

NEW YORK (AP) — John Oates of Hall & Oates, the multi-platinum soul-pop duo behind hits like ″Private Eyes,” ″Rich Girl” and “Maneater,” is ready to hit concert stages again and prepared for an extra loud reaction. Oates says he expects unique energy from fans who haven’t seen live shows in over a year. The new tour kicks off Aug. 5 in Mansfield, Massachusetts, and hits such cities as Philadelphia, Cincinnati, Milwaukee, Denver, Milwaukee, Los Angeles and Honolulu, before ending with a two-night stand Dec. 3-4 in Mashantucket, Connecticut. Squeeze and KT Tunstall will join the duo on certain concerts.