Report: GOP accepts four times as much from businesses

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A new report shows state Republicans accepted nearly four times as much money from corporations during the first half of 2021 than Democrats. The Wisconsin Democracy Campaign released an analysis of campaign finance reports Thursday that shows the state Republican Party, the Republican Assembly Campaign Committee and the Committee to Elect a Republican Senate accepted a total of $471,550 in corporate contributions between January and June. The state Democratic Party, the Assembly Democratic Campaign Committee and the State Senate Democratic Committee accepted a total of $122,257 in corporate contributions.