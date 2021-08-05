Skip to Content

Pet of the Day: Miss Shellington

Meet Miss Shellington! This red eared slider is 10 years old and can be found at the Eau Claire Humane Association.

Miss Shellington will need a filter and a large habitat with ah eat source. Her ideal home would have a summer pond outside with an enclosure, as she is a bit of an escape artist, and a winter pool inside. This turtle really needs a more experienced home.

For more information, and to sign up to meet Miss Shellington, head over to the Eau Claire Humane Association's website.

Hayley Jacobson

