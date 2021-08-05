Paris Olympics moves up with two presidents on center stage

TOKYO (AP) — The stress of postponing and finally staging the Tokyo Olympics contrasts with the relative calm and steady leadership of the next Summer Games host. The 2024 Paris Olympics emerges fully on Sunday from its unexpected extra year in the shadows with a formal handover from Tokyo. The event will feature French President Emmanuel Macron at home and Paris organizing committee president Tony Estanguet in Tokyo. Two 43-year-old presidents with barely a gray hair and both at ease speaking English. It’s a change from the Tokyo Olympic leadership that changed in a fraught final year of preparations.