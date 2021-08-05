Not much rain added up this afternoon, but more chances are expected

Rain rates today were very light in addition to the decent amount of mist that didn't add up to anything. Where rain did add up, less than 1/10" fell. Rain is departing early this evening, but another round could arrive late evening and overnight. Temperatures were cooler under the clouds and mist, though humidity was higher.

Dew points climbed into the mid 60s, and it won't get much better than that over the next week. At times, dew points in the low to mid 70s are possible this weekend, and they won't get much lower than 65. Stronger storms are developing along the edge of the clearing on the west side of this system.

A few could be strong this evening, but they will be dissipating as they enter Wisconsin. As they dissipate, they could create some stronger wind gusts, which is mainly the cause of our low-end severe risk.

Clouds clear tomorrow along with the possibility of some morning fog especially in valleys protected from the weak breeze. Storms tomorrow will stay south of La Crosse for the most part, but chances return for the weekend.

There is a slight risk for severe storms Saturday, meaning that scattered severe storms are possible. This is risk level two of five. A round of scattered thunderstorms is expected in the morning with more forming in the afternoon and evening.

Our humidity will provide a lot of fuel for continued development, but the clouds and any bursts of rain will keep temps from getting too warm.

These scattered showers and storms will continue into Sunday, though the severe risk is lower. Scattered chances continue into early Monday morning, after which the clouds will partially clear and temps will soar to near 90 in the continued high humidity.

Another chance for rain and storms arrives Tuesday before temps and humidity decrease a bit for the second half of next week.