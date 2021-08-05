Masks will be ‘expected’ indoors at UWEC & Stout

WESTERN WISCONSIN (WQOW) - All students, employees and guests at UW-Eau Claire and UW-Stout will be "expected" to wear masks indoors starting Aug. 9.

Masks will be "expected" to be worn in all hallways, public spaces, classrooms, offices, shops and conference rooms. They're not needed if a person is alone in an office or outside.

The mask expectation is regardless of vaccination status and is in place in all university buildings, including residential halls.

It does not apply to Barron County or Marshfield campuses right now because COVID-19 cases are not as high there.

Editor's Note: This story has been updated from a previous version that said masks were going to be required.

More COVID-19 Resources

SIGN UP FOR THE COVID-19 VACCINE HERE

More WQOW COVID-19 Coverage

County by County COVID-19 Data

Eau Claire County vaccine signup

Wisconsin Vaccination Data

CDC Resources

Global COVID-19 Tracker