Huskies stronger, better prepared heading into football season

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- One of the perks of playing spring ball is retaining the skills in the fall.

Eau Claire North took the practice field for the first time this week, not even three months after playing their final game of last year's alternate season.

Head Coach Andy Jarzynski says the fire still burns from back in May, and the team is better prepared, having gotten more familiar with the playbook after being in action just a short time ago.

"Our kids are more mentally in tune with what our schemes are going to be," Jarzynski said. "Our kids are more confident, and you can tell that there's an added layer of strength there, which is absolutely necessary in the Big Rivers."

The team went 0-7 in the spring, continuing a losing streak that dates back to 2014. Players and coaches are optimistic that they will finally get the long-awaited victory this fall.

"I think we will if we earn it," Jarzynski said. "Whatever team we play, you have to earn it, or they have to earn it, so we'll see."

"We want to win, we need to win," said Jackson Koller, senior offensive/defensive lineman. "With what all of our coaches are doing and how much effort our players are putting into it, I think we've got a pretty good chance."

North opens the season at La Crosse Central on August 19th, and return for their home opener a week later against La Crosse Logan. The crosstown showdown against Memorial caps the regular season October 15 at Carson Park.