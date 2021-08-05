Health department says full Pfizer vaccine approval would add reassurance; plus a look at Water Street drive-thru clinic numbers

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it's moving as fast as possible to give full approval to Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine.

Right now the three available COVID vaccines only have emergency use approval, but in September, the FDA plans to fully approve the Pfizer vaccine.

Health experts said full approval means, whether we're in an emergency or not, people can get the vaccine even after the pandemic.

Lieske Giese, director of the Eau Claire City-County Health Department, said this can add a layer of reassurance for people, showing the vaccine is safe.

"For those who wanted to see more science and wanted to have a bit more time, it may add some level of reassurance, that it's been carefully looked at, and it now has more time, and more people that have been vaccinated and more data available," Giese said.

In an effort to increase vaccination rates locally, the health department hosted five drive-thru clinics at the Water Street parking lot of UW-Eau Claire. The last scheduled one was Wednesday, Aug. 4.

Officials ended up administering 280 doses in five weeks.

News 18 asked Giese if she considers this a success and if they'll do more drive-thru clinics in the future.

"It certainly is a strategy that provides an opportunity for some people, so we always will have that as an option if it makes sense in the situation we're trying to plan," Giese said.

The health department does still host its own COVID vaccine clinics at its office in the county government center.

And there are other pop up clinics still happening this week.

Click/tap here for a list of upcoming vaccine clinics in Eau Claire.

