GOP: Biden not doing enough to help Cubans access internet

MIAMI (AP) — House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy and fellow GOP politicians are accusing President Joe Biden of not doing more to help establish internet access for Cubans on the island. U.S. Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart said he participated in classified briefings Thursday during which several options were presented to provide access. Internet service was cut off at one point during a July 11 protest against the government, but Cuban authorities have not explicitly acknowledged that they did it. Information about demonstrations was spread through social media, and thousands of Cubans showed up in Havana and other cities to object government policies.