Forest fires rage in Greece, threaten Olympics birthplace

LIMNI, Greece (AP) — One of the major forest fires burning in Greece amid a protracted heat wave is threatening the archaeological site at the birthplace of the modern Olympics. A government minister said firefighters waged “an all-night battle” that continued Thursday to protect the archaeological site from the fire near in the southern Peloponnese region. The site is where the Olympics were held every four years from 776 B.C. for more than a millennium. The same region was ravaged by wildfires in 2007 that killed dozens of people but spared ancient Olympia’s ruined sports venues and temples. A heat wave that authorities have described as Greece’s worst since 1987 has baked the country for more than a week.