Fire engulfs Northern California town, leveling businesses

GREENVILLE, Calif. (AP) — A fast-moving wildfire has engulfed a Northern California town, leveling much of the downtown and several homes.

The Dixie Fire tore through the Greenville on Wednesday evening, destroying businesses and homes as the sky was cast in an orange glow.

A photographer on assignment for The Associated Press described seeing a gas station, hotel and local bar burned to the ground in the town of 800 people.

The 3-week-old fire has grown to over 428 square miles across Plumas and Butte counties.