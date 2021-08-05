Eleva woman arrested for allegedly hitting bicyclist, driving away

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - An Eleva woman was arrested on Wednesday after she allegedly hit a bicyclist with her SUV the night before.

Eau Claire County authorities arrested Barbara Wiedenbeck, 61, for hit-and-run causing injury. They say evidence collected and calls from people helped lead to the arrest.

The sheriff's office says Wiedenbeck hit the bicyclist at 8:45 p.m. Tuesday on County Road HHI just south of Cleghorn.

The bicyclist was hit from behind and taken to the hospital with significant injuries, but is expected to be OK.

Wiedenbeck has no prior traffic cases in Wisconsin.