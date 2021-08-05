Skip to Content

Eau Claire Chalkfest 2021 winners announced

Vincent Willkom's Neon Alien (Winner of 10 and under age bracket)
Jaylynn Holland's "Stitch" (Winner of 11 to 13 age bracket)
Hailey Abram's Native Portrait (Winner of 14 to 17 age bracket)
Laihey Braam's Beastly Reflection (Winner of 18+ age bracket)
Samantha and Brandon Maurer's Cylinders and Shapes (Winner of group 18+ bracket)
Rowan and Cassie Meinholz's Sunset Butterfly (Winner of group family bracket)

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Volume One's Chalkfest has concluded, and Eau Claire's star amateur artists have emerged.

Six different winners were selected this year, one for each age group included in the competition. Over 80 individual artists entered their work in the contest and thousands of votes were cast.

Due to event timing and pandemic protocol, Chalkfest was held virtually for the second year in a row.

You can visit Volume One's website to view all the art that was submitted.

