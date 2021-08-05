Eau Claire Chalkfest 2021 winners announced

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Volume One's Chalkfest has concluded, and Eau Claire's star amateur artists have emerged.



Six different winners were selected this year, one for each age group included in the competition. Over 80 individual artists entered their work in the contest and thousands of votes were cast.



Due to event timing and pandemic protocol, Chalkfest was held virtually for the second year in a row.

You can visit Volume One's website to view all the art that was submitted.