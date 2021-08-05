Defense queries widow of murder victim about affair comment

MANDAN, N.D. (AP) — The wife of one of four people killed in an attack at a North Dakota property management firm has testified at trial that comments she made about having her husband “taken out” if he ever cheated on her were made in jest. Forty-seven-year-old Chad Isaak, of Washburn, is accused of killing RJR Maintenance and Management co-owner Robert Fakler and employees Adam Fuehrer, William Cobb and Lois Cobb. The defense questioned Fakler’s widow, Jackie, on Thursday about her husband’s alleged affair. She acknowledged that she had once joked about having him “taken out” if he did but testified that was before she learned from homicide investigators that he may have been cheating.