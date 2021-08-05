COVID-19 tests, cases, on the rise in Chippewa County

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - The number of people getting tested for COVID-19 has been rising sharply in recent weeks in Chippewa County.

From July 18-24, there were 127 tests with nine positive cases. From the July 25-31, 214 tests were done, and there were 59 positive cases.

With a rise in cases, Chippewa County Health Director Angela Weideman said the county risk level of COVID-19 has moved from moderate to severe.

"We are seeing a steady increase of COVID-19 cases throughout the U.S., Wisconsin, and the Chippewa Valley," Weideman said. "The increase is driven by the highly infectious delta variant. The variant is known to be 200% more transmissible and is spreading more quickly than any other strain of COVID-19 that we've seen during this pandemic."

Weideman said they are making plans to increase the availability of testing in Chippewa County, such as bringing back testing sites to smaller communities like Cornell. They are also looking to host another drive-thru testing event at the Northern Wisconsin fair grounds, but at this time there are no finalized plans for either.



If you are looking to get tested in Chippewa County, according to the Public Health COVID-19 website, there are two options. You can set up an appointment at the Walgreens on Woodward Avenue in Chippewa Falls by calling (715) 726-8540. There is also testing being done at the Prevea Health Center off County Hwy I. Its number is (715) 717-4582.

