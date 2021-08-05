Coach Sinz comes home, explains transition from Memorial

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - It was an opportunity Mike Sinz couldn't pass up.

A chance to coach the program he came up through, and became a champion with. A chance to return to his hometown, and a chance to work with incredible students and dedicated coaches.

The tough part was the timing. Sinz learned he would succeed Joe LaBuda in early April, which was in the heart of Eau Claire Memorial's alternate fall football season.

"I obviously love our Memorial kids to death. We had just a great group to work with," Sinz said. "They understood. When I told them after our, I believe it was the Sparta game, they all clapped and congratulated me. It was a great moment."

RELATED: Mike Sinz hired as Menomonie HS head football coach

Sinz split his time between the programs, giving maximum effort to each one. It required waking up at 4:30 a.m. to join the Menomonie program in the weight room before returning to Eau Claire to teach and coach the Old Abes.

Then, Sinz would sometimes drive back to Menomonie to meet with his new coaching staff.

"The spring, it went by fast, but it was crazy," Sinz said.

Menomonie battles Eau Claire Memorial at Carson Park on Friday, October 8. The Mustangs will open the season on Friday, August 20 against River Falls at Williams Football Stadium.

Catch more of our interview with coach Sinz during our 'Countdown to Kickoff' special. It airs at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 18.