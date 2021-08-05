Boys & Girls Clubs across the Chippewa Valley celebrate Lemonade Day

CHIPPEWA VALLEY (WQOW) - If you were driving around the Chippewa Valley Thursday, you may have seen kids in blue shirts holding signs on the side of the road working hard to raise money for a good cause.

The Boys & Girls Clubs in Eau Claire, Chippewa Falls, Menomonie, and Black River Falls celebrated the 12th annual Lemonade Day. Each cup cost 50 cents, and the kids created each poster sign themselves, and gave stickers they created to customers.

The proceeds are used to help fund the local clubs, but it's not all about the money. Organizers say it also helps kids build life skills.

"We work with them all summer long on entrepreneurship skills - business, marketing, sales. Lemonade Day gets them out in the community, and they are able to practice those skills," said MarLee Johnson, center director for the Boys & Girls Club in Eau Claire.

Johnson said that approximately 75 kids across Eau Claire sold lemonade, adding it is really exciting when all the kids are happy.