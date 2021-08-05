Beavers building on 2020 experiences, in search of helmets

AUGUSTA (WQOW) - Injuries and a pandemic provided the Augusta Beavers football team with plenty of opportunities to learn about overcoming adversity in 2020.

This fall, Augusta hopes the experience its gained, especially with its younger players, pays off.

The Beavers played a lot of sophomores last season, and returns a handful of starter on each side of the ball.

Augusta had a core group of players committed to weight lifting and a local 7 on 7 passing league this summer. The repetitions in both aspects have translated to better practices on the football field this week.

"I think this year we have it together," senior Isaiah Escobedo-Waggoner said.

Augusta has a brand new field for its home opener on Thursday, August 19 against Pittsville. It may need help from other teams finding protective hardware, though.

A nationwide football helmet shortage has left Augusta with just two spare helmets. Coach Derek Boldt said he has spoken with neighboring programs for help.