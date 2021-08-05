Australia’s 2nd largest city, Melbourne, enters 6th lockdown

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s second-largest city, Melbourne, is going into a sixth lockdown, with a state government leader blaming the nation’s slow COVID-19 vaccination rollout. Melbourne joins Sydney and Brisbane, Australia’s most populous and third-most populous cities respectively, in locking down due to the spread of the delta variant. The state leader says Melbourne and surrounding Victoria state will lock down for seven weeks after eight new infections were detected in the city. Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews gave less than four hours’ notice that the state would lock down Thursday evening. He says his government has no other choice because only 20% of Australian adults have been fully vaccinated.