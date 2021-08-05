AMBER ALERT: Wisconsin Rapids police attempting to find child

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WAOW)-- The Wisconsin Rapids Police Department says that 2-month-old Dorian Giesen is missing and needs medication.

According to an Amber Alert, officers tried to locate the child's mother, Haley Pelot. However, they say the woman took off and they stopped the chase for the child's safety.

Authorities say the child has a life threatening medical condition that requires medication several times a day and they don't think the mother has it.

This all stems from what the department says is a possible child neglect and abuse case.

Police are looking for a 2002 Toyota Camry with a black front bumper and a Wisconsin license plate of AHY-5345.

A Department of Corrections warrant has been issued for Pelot, who is 5'01" 120 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

If you have any information you're asked to call the Wood County Dispatch Center at 715-421-8701 or the Wood County Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-800-325-6867.