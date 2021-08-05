18 to stand trial after hazing death of Black student

BRUSSELS (AP) — All eighteen students accused of playing a role in the death of a Black student during an initiation ritual at a Belgian university have been ordered to stand trial. Twenty-year-old Sanda Dia died in a hospital in December 2018 after he was forced to drink excessive amounts of alcohol, fish oil, and made to sit in freezing water during a vicious hazing to enter the elite student fraternity. Lawyers for the victim’s family confirmed reports in Belgian media that the students from the prestigious KU Leuven university will face charges of manslaughter, intentional administration of harmful substances resulting in death, degrading treatment and culpable negligence.