10 people, including 8 kids, displaced after Tilden fire

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WQOW) - A fire in Chippewa County has 10 people temporarily without their home.

According to Tilden Fire Chief Dave Goettl, crews were called to the home on 120th Avenue at about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. He said a shed and lean-to by the house were destroyed and the house has smoke damage.

According to the Red Cross, 10 people, including 8 kids, were displaced. Goettl said that is because of the smoke damage and because the home had no power due to the meter catching fire.

Goettl doesn't know what caused the fire yet and didn't have a damage estimate. He said Bloomer and Eagle Point firefighters helped the Tilden Fire Department put out the fire. Crews were on scene for 3 1/2 hours.

The Red Cross is assisting the family.