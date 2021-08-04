U.S. Rep. Billy Long of Missouri announces 2022 Senate bid

U.S. Rep. Billy Long, a conservative from southwestern Missouri, is entering the crowded race for the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in Missouri. Long announced his Senate bid Tuesday night on Tucker Carlson’s show on Fox News. He joins a long list of GOP candidates seeking the 2022 nomination for the seat being vacated by incumbent Republican Roy Blunt, who announced in March he would not seek a third term. Other announced Republican candidates include Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, former Gov. Eric Greitens, U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler and St. Louis attorney Mark McCloskey. The Democratic field includes five lesser-known candidates.