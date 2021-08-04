Skip to Content

Tilden, Chippewa Falls win CRBL wildcard games, play for title Saturday

(WQOW)- It's Wildcard week in the Chippewa River Baseball League, and two teams have now reached the championship game.

The Chippewa Falls Lumberjacks defeated the Eau Claire Cavaliers 3-2 on Wednesday to advance to the title game. On the other side of the bracket, the Tilden Tigers knocked off the Osseo Merchants 3-1.

Chippewa Falls and Tilden will face off in the CRBL championship game scheduled for 12:30pm on Saturday at Casper Park.

