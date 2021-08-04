Sirens sound in northern Israel from possible rocket attack

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Sirens have sounded in northern Israel warning of a possible rocket attack from Lebanon and television reports say Israel is firing back. The warnings went off near Metula on the border with Lebanon on Wednesday. There have been several similar incidents in recent months. The fire is believed to have been launched by Palestinian groups based in Lebanon, and not Hezbollah, the group that most concerns Israel. It’s unlikely that the groups could operate without Hezbollah’s consent.