Senate requests outside investigation of harassment claim

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Senate Democrats have asked that an outside investigator look into allegations of sexual harassment made by a former staff member. Senate leaders say an internal evaluation of the claim would not instill confidence in its results. A former aide to a senator says she was harassed by another legislative staff member. That person previously worked in the state House and as a campaign operative for Senate Minority Leader Susan Kent. The man accused of harassment was dismissed by Kent’s campaign and eventually fired by the House. He denies doing anything wrong.