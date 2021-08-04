Skip to Content

Sailor charged in ship fire was Navy SEAL dropout

2:49 pm National news from the Associated Press

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A sailor charged with starting the fire that destroyed USS Bonhomme Richard had been assigned to the ship’s crew after dropping out of Navy SEAL training, according to a newly unsealed court document. The details about 20-year-old Ryan Mays and the investigation into the worst U.S. warship fire in recent memory were revealed in a search warrant unsealed Tuesday in U.S. District Court in San Diego. Mays was charged Thursday with with aggravated arson and the willful hazarding of a vessel. His lawyer, Gary Barthel, said his client maintains his innocence. Barthel says he had not seen the search warrant yet and could not comment. 

Associated Press

