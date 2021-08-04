Prevea Health the latest to require staff vaccinations

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WQOW) - Prevea Health locations throughout Wisconsin are now requiring staff to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

They will need to be fully vaccinated or complete an exemption process by Oct. 5.

“Scientific data shows us the current COVID-19 vaccines are not only safe, but effective in protecting individuals from contracting COVID-19 or becoming hospitalized with the virus,” said Dr. Ashok Rai, president and CEO of Prevea Health. “Data also shows us positive cases of this virus and its highly contagious delta variant continue to rise to very concerning levels, with an overwhelming majority of positive cases affecting unvaccinated individuals. As a trusted source of health care in Wisconsin, it is critical we take this next step to protect our patients, staff and communities.”

Marshfield Clinic Health System and Mayo Clinic Health System both announced plans to require vaccinations for employees.

