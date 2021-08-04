Political pressure grows on Cuomo; prosecutors eye him, too

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York’s legislative leaders are signaling that Gov. Andrew Cuomo could swiftly face an impeachment trial if he doesn’t resign over investigative findings that he sexually harassed at least 11 women. A growing number of prosecutors also are looking at his conduct. The Democratic governor denies that he made any inappropriate sexual advances and insists the findings don’t reflect the facts. But while political pressure grew Wednesday, so did prosecutors’ scrutiny of the third-term governor. District attorneys in Manhattan, suburban Westchester County and the state capital of Albany say they’ve asked for investigative materials from the sexual harassment inquiry. It was led by Democratic state Attorney General Letitia James.