Pet of the Day: Oakley

Meet Oakley, a three year old spayed female at the Eau Claire County Humane Association.

This lady will do anything to paly ball. She is active and loves to be with her people. It's recommended that her home can be with her most of the time, kennel her only for a short time, or be able to take her with you.

Oakley has mild separation anxiety but there are resources to help you work on this with her. She also is very prey driven. Anything smaller than her or sometimes even the same sized is considered something to chase and conquer. She is okay with dogs bigger than her.

Oakley's adoption fee is set at $150. If you think you and your home would be the perfect fit for this girl, head over to the Eau Claire County Humane Association's website to set up a time to meet her.