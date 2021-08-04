Pediatricians urge return to in-person learning, with safety precautions in place

MADISON (WKOW) -- UW Health pediatricians recommend in-person learning for kids this fall, despite the rise in COVID-19 cases driven by the Delta variant.

In a news release Tuesday, UW Health reassured parents that with the proper infection control processes in place, everyone should be able to have a safe school year.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Academy of Pediatrics agree on back-to-school recommendations for the fall, saying students benefit from in-person learning.

Dr. Gregory DeMuri, pediatric infectious diseases specialist, UW Health, and professor of pediatrics at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health, believes what we've learned over the past year can help in getting kids back into the classroom.

"Now that we have this information, it is our job to use what we’ve learned. If we do that, kids can return to school and near-normal activities," Dr. DeMuri said.

According to UW Health, some key recommendations from local pediatricians and national agencies include: