Pandemic travel bans divide loved ones across borders

NEW YORK (AP) — Since the start of the pandemic, a constantly changing and confusing web of travel restrictions have separated loved ones around the world. For people whose lives cross international borders and for immigrants, who leave their homes behind to move to a new country, not knowing when they can see their relatives again compounds the pain of separation. For some parts of the world, restrictions may be easing, like between the U.S. and Canada. Others remain shut with no sense of when they will reopen as the delta variant surges.