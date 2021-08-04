Nicaragua arrests ex-beauty queen candidate

MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — Nicaraguan police have arrested a former beauty queen two days after she registered as an antigovernment candidate in the Nov. 7 elections. The conservative Citizens for Liberty coalition said Wednesday that vice-presidential candidate Berenice Quezada had been placed under house arrest. It said she was being held incommunicado. Nicaragua’s national police has yet to confirm the detention or the charges. She was the eighth contender in the election to be arrested since May. Quezada was crowned Miss Nicaragua in 2017, and had called on citizens to vote against “the dictatorship” of President Daniel Ortega, who is seeking a fourth consecutive term.